- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 182
Profit Trades:
3 366 (80.48%)
Loss Trades:
816 (19.51%)
Best trade:
901.93 USD
Worst trade:
-1 781.66 USD
Gross Profit:
34 385.79 USD (1 915 992 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38 715.06 USD (2 052 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (204.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 188.75 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
85.67%
Max deposit load:
274.69%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
184
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
2 203 (52.68%)
Short Trades:
1 979 (47.32%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-1.04 USD
Average Profit:
10.22 USD
Average Loss:
-47.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-17 132.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17 132.14 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 329.73 USD
Maximal:
18 661.13 USD (101.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (18 359.34 USD)
By Equity:
98.65% (13 764.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1865
|BRENT
|1074
|USDJPY
|536
|EURUSD
|455
|XAGUSD
|249
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|9.8K
|BRENT
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|660
|EURUSD
|444
|XAGUSD
|-17K
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|80K
|BRENT
|33K
|USDJPY
|46K
|EURUSD
|27K
|XAGUSD
|-320K
|USDCHF
|97
|AUDJPY
|186
|USDCAD
|168
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +901.93 USD
Worst trade: -1 782 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +204.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17 132.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GrandMarkets-Live1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
GrandMarkets.com
Free Copy
Free Copy
No reviews