SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GM01
Boyu Ding

GM01

Boyu Ding
0 reviews
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -100%
GrandMarkets-Live1
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 182
Profit Trades:
3 366 (80.48%)
Loss Trades:
816 (19.51%)
Best trade:
901.93 USD
Worst trade:
-1 781.66 USD
Gross Profit:
34 385.79 USD (1 915 992 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38 715.06 USD (2 052 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (204.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 188.75 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
85.67%
Max deposit load:
274.69%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
184
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
2 203 (52.68%)
Short Trades:
1 979 (47.32%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-1.04 USD
Average Profit:
10.22 USD
Average Loss:
-47.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-17 132.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17 132.14 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 329.73 USD
Maximal:
18 661.13 USD (101.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (18 359.34 USD)
By Equity:
98.65% (13 764.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1865
BRENT 1074
USDJPY 536
EURUSD 455
XAGUSD 249
USDCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9.8K
BRENT 1.8K
USDJPY 660
EURUSD 444
XAGUSD -17K
USDCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 80K
BRENT 33K
USDJPY 46K
EURUSD 27K
XAGUSD -320K
USDCHF 97
AUDJPY 186
USDCAD 168
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +901.93 USD
Worst trade: -1 782 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +204.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17 132.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GrandMarkets-Live1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.63 × 24
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
GrandMarkets.com
Free Copy
No reviews
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 15:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 14:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 04:17
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 03:39
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.12 21:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 20:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 06:25
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 17:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 15:02
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 13:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 11:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.03 13:40
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register