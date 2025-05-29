SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / THPX13D
Ai Jing Gao

THPX13D

Ai Jing Gao
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 85%
NCESC-Live
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 381
Profit Trades:
1 251 (52.54%)
Loss Trades:
1 130 (47.46%)
Best trade:
809.10 USD
Worst trade:
-659.90 USD
Gross Profit:
177 836.54 USD (24 406 060 pips)
Gross Loss:
-155 673.28 USD (27 041 521 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (4 207.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 207.13 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
90.27%
Max deposit load:
12.48%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
1 234 (51.83%)
Short Trades:
1 147 (48.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
9.31 USD
Average Profit:
142.16 USD
Average Loss:
-137.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-3 132.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 132.52 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
2.81%
Annual Forecast:
34.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 911.42 USD
Maximal:
11 225.76 USD (21.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.95% (8 762.14 USD)
By Equity:
5.17% (1 215.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BRTBTC 779
BTCUSD 561
WTIBTC 485
BRTUSD 308
XAUBTC 214
WTIUSD 21
XAUUSD 13
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BRTBTC 4.7K
BTCUSD -5.9K
WTIBTC 4.1K
BRTUSD -5.6K
XAUBTC 26K
WTIUSD -518
XAUUSD -974
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BRTBTC 24K
BTCUSD -2.7M
WTIBTC 20K
BRTUSD 19K
XAUBTC 12K
WTIUSD -2.6K
XAUUSD -4.8K
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +809.10 USD
Worst trade: -660 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 207.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 132.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.70 × 40
NCESC-Live
3.58 × 1021
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 11:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 08:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 01:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 21:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 16:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 10:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 12:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 06:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.18 01:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 21:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 20:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 15:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 09:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 12:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 12:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 11:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.11 22:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.11 21:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
THPX13D
50 USD per month
85%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
30
0%
2 381
52%
90%
1.14
9.31
USD
36%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.