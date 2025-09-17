Currencies / VSSYW
VSSYW: Versus Systems Inc - Class A Warrants
0.0550 USD 0.0050 (10.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VSSYW exchange rate has changed by 10.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0550 and at a high of 0.0550.
Follow Versus Systems Inc - Class A Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
0.0550 0.0550
Year Range
0.0300 0.3048
Previous Close
0.0500
- 0.0500
- Open
- 0.0550
- Bid
- 0.0550
- Ask
- 0.0580
- Low
- 0.0550
- High
- 0.0550
Volume
1
- 1
Daily Change
10.00%
- 10.00%
Month Change
-8.33%
- -8.33%
6 Months Change
-23.08%
- -23.08%
Year Change
-14.99%
- -14.99%
