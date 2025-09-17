QuotesSections
VSSYW
VSSYW: Versus Systems Inc - Class A Warrants

0.0550 USD 0.0050 (10.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VSSYW exchange rate has changed by 10.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0550 and at a high of 0.0550.

Follow Versus Systems Inc - Class A Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0550 0.0550
Year Range
0.0300 0.3048
Previous Close
0.0500
Open
0.0550
Bid
0.0550
Ask
0.0580
Low
0.0550
High
0.0550
Volume
1
Daily Change
10.00%
Month Change
-8.33%
6 Months Change
-23.08%
Year Change
-14.99%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev