TPIC: TPI Composites Inc
0.13 USD 0.11 (45.83%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TPIC exchange rate has changed by -45.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.11 and at a high of 0.15.
Follow TPI Composites Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TPIC News
TPI Composites files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, plans delisting from Nasdaq
TPI Composites earnings missed by $0.94, revenue fell short of estimates
TPI Composites stock plunges after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
TPI Composites (TPIC) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TPI Composites files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, secures $82.5 million DIP
TPI Composites price target raised to $0.70 from $0.50 at Jefferies
TPI Composites stock rating downgraded to Hold by TD Cowen on debt concerns
TPI Composites to Sponsor World KidWind Challenge Wind Tunnel at ACP CLEANPOWER 2025
TPI Composites, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TPIC)
TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.47%
- LegalZoom (LZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- TPI Composites price target raised to $0.70 from $0.50 at Jefferies
- TPI Composites stock rating downgraded to Hold by TD Cowen on debt concerns
- TPI Composites to Sponsor World KidWind Challenge Wind Tunnel at ACP CLEANPOWER 2025
- First Solar Soars On Tax Credit Compromise
- This PepsiCo Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)
- TPI Composites, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TPIC)
- TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.11 0.15
Year Range
0.11 5.15
- Previous Close
- 0.24
- Open
- 0.12
- Bid
- 0.13
- Ask
- 0.43
- Low
- 0.11
- High
- 0.15
- Volume
- 18.327 K
- Daily Change
- -45.83%
- Month Change
- -83.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -88.60%
- Year Change
- -96.98%
