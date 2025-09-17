QuotesSections
Currencies / SVIIW
Back to US Stock Market

SVIIW: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II - Warrant

0.4698 USD 0.0498 (11.86%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SVIIW exchange rate has changed by 11.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4300 and at a high of 0.4700.

Follow Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.4300 0.4700
Year Range
0.0157 0.6500
Previous Close
0.4200
Open
0.4500
Bid
0.4698
Ask
0.4728
Low
0.4300
High
0.4700
Volume
75
Daily Change
11.86%
Month Change
26.97%
6 Months Change
248.00%
Year Change
1021.24%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev