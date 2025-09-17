QuotesSections
SHOTW: Safety Shot Inc - Warrant

0.0371 USD 0.0171 (85.50%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SHOTW exchange rate has changed by 85.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0370 and at a high of 0.0500.

Follow Safety Shot Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0370 0.0500
Year Range
0.0100 0.4580
Previous Close
0.0200
Open
0.0400
Bid
0.0371
Ask
0.0401
Low
0.0370
High
0.0500
Volume
49
Daily Change
85.50%
Month Change
-44.38%
6 Months Change
-76.00%
Year Change
-83.14%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev