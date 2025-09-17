Currencies / SHOTW
SHOTW: Safety Shot Inc - Warrant
0.0371 USD 0.0171 (85.50%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SHOTW exchange rate has changed by 85.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0370 and at a high of 0.0500.
Follow Safety Shot Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
0.0370 0.0500
Year Range
0.0100 0.4580
- Previous Close
- 0.0200
- Open
- 0.0400
- Bid
- 0.0371
- Ask
- 0.0401
- Low
- 0.0370
- High
- 0.0500
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- 85.50%
- Month Change
- -44.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -76.00%
- Year Change
- -83.14%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev