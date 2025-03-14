Currencies / PTMN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PTMN: Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fund
12.27 USD 0.17 (1.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PTMN exchange rate has changed by 1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.20 and at a high of 12.46.
Follow Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTMN News
- Portman Ridge Finance to change name to BCP Investment Corporation
- Portman Ridge Q2 2025 slides: NAV declines amid strategic transformation
- Portman Ridge Finance earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Portman Ridge (PTMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- TPG Inc. (TPG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Franklin Resources (BEN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Logan Ridge Finance completes merger with Portman Ridge, delists from NASDAQ
- Portman Ridge completes merger with Logan Ridge, plans rebranding
- BDC Weekly Review: State Street Reboots Its Private Credit Effort
- FS KKR Capital: A Risky Yield, But I Think The Dividend Remains Safe For 2025 (NYSE:FSK)
- BDC Weekly Review: Portman Ridge Finance Wants To Start Over
- Portman Ridge shareholders approve merger with Logan Ridge Finance
- Portman Ridge Finance: Two Wrongs Don't Make A Right (NASDAQ:PTMN)
- Portman Ridge to change name, ticker and shift to monthly distributions
- BDC Weekly Review: Questions About BDC Income And Price Trends
- Portman Ridge Finance: Q1 Earnings Reveal More Downside Risks (NASDAQ:PTMN)
- Two BDCs For 60 Cents On The Dollar: 1 To Buy And 1 To Avoid
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of March 24, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Portman Ridge Finance: NAV Continues To Slide (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:PTMN)
- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
12.20 12.46
Year Range
11.48 18.92
- Previous Close
- 12.10
- Open
- 12.20
- Bid
- 12.27
- Ask
- 12.57
- Low
- 12.20
- High
- 12.46
- Volume
- 134
- Daily Change
- 1.40%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.68%
- Year Change
- -34.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%