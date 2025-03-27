Currencies / PRTG
PRTG: Portage Biotech Inc
6.84 USD 0.12 (1.72%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRTG exchange rate has changed by -1.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.80 and at a high of 9.43.
Follow Portage Biotech Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRTG News
- Portage Biotech regains Nasdaq compliance, continues listing
- Portage Biotech acquires stake in Compedica for $5 million
- Portage Biotech Stock Surges As It Prepares For Human Trial - Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)
- Portage Biotech stock soars on promising preclinical results
- Why Is Portage Biotech Stock Skyrocketing Friday? - Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)
- Portage Biotech stock soars on promising preclinical data
Daily Range
6.80 9.43
Year Range
2.95 15.82
- Previous Close
- 6.96
- Open
- 7.60
- Bid
- 6.84
- Ask
- 7.14
- Low
- 6.80
- High
- 9.43
- Volume
- 750
- Daily Change
- -1.72%
- Month Change
- -5.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.92%
- Year Change
- 3.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%