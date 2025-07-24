Currencies / PRO
PRO: PROS Holdings Inc
14.97 USD 0.02 (0.13%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRO exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.74 and at a high of 15.01.
Follow PROS Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PRO News
- PROS Holdings Q2: Subscription Momentum Should Fuel Margin Expansion Ahead (NYSE:PRO)
- Earnings call transcript: PROS Holdings’ Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- PROS earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pros Holdings (PRO) Q2 Earnings
- Pros Holdings (PRO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pros Holdings (PRO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
Daily Range
14.74 15.01
Year Range
13.61 29.24
- Previous Close
- 14.99
- Open
- 14.94
- Bid
- 14.97
- Ask
- 15.27
- Low
- 14.74
- High
- 15.01
- Volume
- 469
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- -1.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.17%
- Year Change
- -19.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%