OTRK: Ontrak Inc
0.33 USD 0.04 (10.81%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OTRK exchange rate has changed by -10.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.31 and at a high of 0.39.
Follow Ontrak Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OTRK News
- Ontrak board approves Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing and directors resign
- Will Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know
- Ontrak amends agreement with Acuitas for up to $8.45 million in new convertible notes
- Ontrak prices $4 million public offering of common stock and warrants
- Ontrak Health Announces Expansion of Engage Solution for Sentara Health Plans Self-funded Employer Customers
- Earnings call transcript: Ontrak Inc faces revenue drop in Q1 2025
- Ontrak secures up to $10 million in financing from Acuitas Capital
- Ontrak secures $10 million for behavioral health growth
- Ontrak Health to Report 2025 First Quarter Financial Results on May 20, 2025
- Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.31 0.39
Year Range
0.23 5.53
- Previous Close
- 0.37
- Open
- 0.39
- Bid
- 0.33
- Ask
- 0.63
- Low
- 0.31
- High
- 0.39
- Volume
- 1.870 K
- Daily Change
- -10.81%
- Month Change
- 26.92%
- 6 Months Change
- -78.00%
- Year Change
- -89.00%
