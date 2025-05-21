Currencies / OP
OP: OceanPal Inc
1.22 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OP exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.20 and at a high of 1.23.
Follow OceanPal Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OP News
- OceanPal closes upsized public offering raising $18 million
- Dow Gains 50 Points; Verizon Earnings Top Views - OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- OceanPal prices upsized public offering at $1.64 per unit
- OceanPal regains Nasdaq compliance as share price exceeds $1 threshold
- Why Is OceanPal Stock (OP) Down 20% Today? - TipRanks.com
- OceanPal Inc. sells vessel for $7 million
- OceanPal Inc. Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Daily Range
1.20 1.23
Year Range
0.06 3.17
