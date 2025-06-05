QuotesSections
OCTO: Eightco Holdings Inc

24.11 USD 16.06 (39.98%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OCTO exchange rate has changed by -39.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.96 and at a high of 38.94.

Follow Eightco Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
23.96 38.94
Year Range
0.98 83.12
Previous Close
40.17
Open
37.71
Bid
24.11
Ask
24.41
Low
23.96
High
38.94
Volume
10.683 K
Daily Change
-39.98%
Month Change
1529.05%
6 Months Change
2111.93%
Year Change
913.03%
