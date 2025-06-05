Currencies / OCTO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OCTO: Eightco Holdings Inc
24.11 USD 16.06 (39.98%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OCTO exchange rate has changed by -39.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.96 and at a high of 38.94.
Follow Eightco Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OCTO News
- Dogecoin Pumped 20% And Bonk Hit 13%, But This Sam Altman-Linked Coin Crushed Them Both Last Week: Here's Why
- S&P 500’s rejection of the company formerly called MicroStrategy may stop the crypto-acquisition frenzy: JPMorgan
- What's Going On With Eightco Holdings Stock Thursday? - Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ:OCTO)
- Eightco Holdings & WorldCoin: The DAT Wave Mania's Top Signal (NASDAQ:OCTO)
- Eightco Holdings closes $270 million private placement for Worldcoin strategy
- Eightco: Another Entrant To Crypto Treasury (NASDAQ:OCTO)
- This Stock Soared 3000% After Adopting World Token As Treasury Reserve Asset, Naming Dan Ives As Chairman - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR)
- ‘Frenzied as ever’ — the Dan Ives-led Worldcoin treasury purchase is only latest example of market madness
- Sam Altman-Founded Project's World Token Soars 47%: Here's Why Its Moving
- Eightco Chair Dan Ives Calls Sam Altman's World Project The 'Intersection Of AI And Crypto,' Compares It To Nvidia, Palantir - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR)
- OCTO, NBIS, QS, PL, GSAT: 5 Trending Stocks Today - Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT)
- Cathie Wood Pivots: Sells Robinhood High, Doubles Down On Bitmine Immersion Amid Eightco Buzz
- Why Is Eightco Stock (OCTO) Up 1,400% Today? - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Bitcoin Represents 'A Digital Transformation Of Capital Markets', Says Michael Saylor As Strategy Adds $217M In BTC - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Why Is Eightco Holdings Stock Skyrocketing Monday? - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ:OCTO)
- Eightco stock soars after $250M private placement for Worldcoin strategy
- Eightco Holdings raises $270 million to adopt Worldcoin treasury strategy
- Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT), Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)
- Eightco Holdings ends at-the-market sales agreement with Univest Securities
- Why Celcuity Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH), ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.47%
- Why Deckers Outdoor Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- eightco holdings inc. reduces liabilities through settlement agreements
Daily Range
23.96 38.94
Year Range
0.98 83.12
- Previous Close
- 40.17
- Open
- 37.71
- Bid
- 24.11
- Ask
- 24.41
- Low
- 23.96
- High
- 38.94
- Volume
- 10.683 K
- Daily Change
- -39.98%
- Month Change
- 1529.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 2111.93%
- Year Change
- 913.03%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev