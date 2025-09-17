Currencies / NXLIW
NXLIW: Nexalin Technology Inc - Warrant
0.0149 USD 0.0051 (25.50%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NXLIW exchange rate has changed by -25.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0130 and at a high of 0.0165.
Follow Nexalin Technology Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
0.0130 0.0165
Year Range
0.0080 0.7800
- Previous Close
- 0.0200
- Open
- 0.0130
- Bid
- 0.0149
- Ask
- 0.0179
- Low
- 0.0130
- High
- 0.0165
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- -25.50%
- Month Change
- -58.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -91.23%
- Year Change
- -80.50%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev