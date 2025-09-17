QuotesSections
NWTNW: NWTN Inc - Warrant

0.0425 USD 0.0028 (7.05%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NWTNW exchange rate has changed by 7.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0376 and at a high of 0.0436.

Follow NWTN Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0376 0.0436
Year Range
0.0110 0.1873
Previous Close
0.0397
Open
0.0393
Bid
0.0425
Ask
0.0455
Low
0.0376
High
0.0436
Volume
43
Daily Change
7.05%
Month Change
-20.11%
6 Months Change
60.98%
Year Change
29.18%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev