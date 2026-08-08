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NBIZ: Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF
NBIZ exchange rate has changed by 2.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.90 and at a high of 18.86.
Follow Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NBIZ stock price today?
Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF stock is priced at 17.56 today. It trades within 15.90 - 18.86, yesterday's close was 17.21, and trading volume reached 4584. The live price chart of NBIZ shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF is currently valued at 17.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -31.62% and USD. View the chart live to track NBIZ movements.
How to buy NBIZ stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF shares at the current price of 17.56. Orders are usually placed near 17.56 or 17.86, while 4584 and 10.44% show market activity. Follow NBIZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NBIZ stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 0.79 - 43.62 and current price 17.56. Many compare -13.96% and -20.75% before placing orders at 17.56 or 17.86. Explore the NBIZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF in the past year was 43.62. Within 0.79 - 43.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF (NBIZ) over the year was 0.79. Comparing it with the current 17.56 and 0.79 - 43.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NBIZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NBIZ stock split?
Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.21, and -31.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.21
- Open
- 15.90
- Bid
- 17.56
- Ask
- 17.86
- Low
- 15.90
- High
- 18.86
- Volume
- 4.584 K
- Daily Change
- 2.03%
- Month Change
- -13.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.75%
- Year Change
- -31.62%