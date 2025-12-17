- Overview
NAVN: Navan, Inc.
NAVN exchange rate has changed by -3.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.30 and at a high of 13.15.
Follow Navan, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NAVN stock price today?
Navan, Inc. stock is priced at 12.40 today. It trades within 12.30 - 13.15, yesterday's close was 12.90, and trading volume reached 2426. The live price chart of NAVN shows these updates.
Does Navan, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Navan, Inc. is currently valued at 12.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -43.64% and USD. View the chart live to track NAVN movements.
How to buy NAVN stock?
You can buy Navan, Inc. shares at the current price of 12.40. Orders are usually placed near 12.40 or 12.70, while 2426 and -4.10% show market activity. Follow NAVN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NAVN stock?
Investing in Navan, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 11.76 - 22.73 and current price 12.40. Many compare -25.03% and -43.64% before placing orders at 12.40 or 12.70. Explore the NAVN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Navan, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Navan, Inc. in the past year was 22.73. Within 11.76 - 22.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Navan, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Navan, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Navan, Inc. (NAVN) over the year was 11.76. Comparing it with the current 12.40 and 11.76 - 22.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NAVN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NAVN stock split?
Navan, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.90, and -43.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.90
- Open
- 12.93
- Bid
- 12.40
- Ask
- 12.70
- Low
- 12.30
- High
- 13.15
- Volume
- 2.426 K
- Daily Change
- -3.88%
- Month Change
- -25.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -43.64%
- Year Change
- -43.64%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- -1.274 M
- Fcst
- 2.123 M
- Prev
- -1.812 M
- Act
- -0.742 M
- Fcst
- 0.115 M
- Prev
- 0.308 M
- Act
- 4.798%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.706%