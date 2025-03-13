Currencies / MGRM
MGRM: Monogram Orthopaedics Inc
5.79 USD 0.04 (0.70%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MGRM exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.70 and at a high of 5.83.
Follow Monogram Orthopaedics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MGRM News
- Monogram Technologies and Zimmer Biomet resubmit merger filing for FTC review
- Monogram Technologies amends merger agreement with Zimmer Biomet Holdings
- Monogram Technologies provides FAQs to shareholders regarding proposed acquisition
- Zimmer Biomet Q2 Preview: Combining Monogram Autonomous Robotics With ROSA (NYSE:ZBH)
- Tesla, Alphabet Set To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Jobless Claims
- ZBH Stock Set to Benefit From New Monogram Technologies Buyout Deal
- Monogram Technologies ends Mount Sinai license, issues preferred stock in $4 million settlement
- Zimmer Biomet Bets Big On Robotic Future With Monogram Deal - Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ:MGRM), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH)
- Monogram Technologies stock soars after Zimmer Biomet acquisition deal
- Zimmer Biomet to acquire Monogram Technologies for $177 million
- Monogram Technologies announces mandatory conversion of Series D preferred stock
- Monogram Technologies Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- EXCLUSIVE: FDA Approves Monogram Technologies' mBôs TKA System For Knee Surgery - Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ:MGRM)
- Monogram Technologies Inc. (MGRM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.70 5.83
Year Range
1.92 6.02
- Previous Close
- 5.75
- Open
- 5.74
- Bid
- 5.79
- Ask
- 6.09
- Low
- 5.70
- High
- 5.83
- Volume
- 309
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 103.16%
- Year Change
- 122.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%