Currencies / MEIP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MEIP: MEI Pharma Inc
3.07 USD 0.29 (10.43%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MEIP exchange rate has changed by 10.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.85 and at a high of 3.25.
Follow MEI Pharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MEIP News
- Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT), Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)
- GreenWood Investors First Half 2025 Letter
- MEI Pharma Chooses Not Bitcoin, Not Ethereum, But Litecoin As Treasury Asset
- MEI Pharma acquires $100 million in Litecoin for treasury strategy
- MEI Pharma adopts Litecoin as treasury reserve in $100 million deal
- MEI Pharma closes $100 million placement to adopt Litecoin treasury strategy
- Why Is MEI Pharma Stock (MEIP) Up 85% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Why Is MEI Pharma Stock Soaring On Friday? - MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)
- Dow Falls Over 200 Points; 3M Earnings Top Views - Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO), Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI)
- First Strategy, Now MEI Pharma: Litecoin Joins Bitcoin As Treasury Asset - MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)
- US Stocks Mixed; American Express Posts Upbeat Q2 Results - American Express (NYSE:AXP), Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI)
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- MEI Pharma raises $100 million to adopt Litecoin as treasury asset
- MEI Pharma stock soars after announcing $100 million Litecoin treasury strategy
- MEI Pharma to adopt Litecoin as treasury reserve in $100 million deal
Daily Range
2.85 3.25
Year Range
1.46 9.00
- Previous Close
- 2.78
- Open
- 2.89
- Bid
- 3.07
- Ask
- 3.37
- Low
- 2.85
- High
- 3.25
- Volume
- 7.271 K
- Daily Change
- 10.43%
- Month Change
- -35.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.55%
- Year Change
- 6.23%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev