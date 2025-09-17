QuotesSections
LEXXW
LEXXW: Lexaria Bioscience Corp - Warrant

0.0890 USD 0.0190 (27.14%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LEXXW exchange rate has changed by 27.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0700 and at a high of 0.0947.

Follow Lexaria Bioscience Corp - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0700 0.0947
Year Range
0.0507 1.1900
Previous Close
0.0700
Open
0.0700
Bid
0.0890
Ask
0.0920
Low
0.0700
High
0.0947
Volume
15
Daily Change
27.14%
Month Change
-31.54%
6 Months Change
-72.62%
Year Change
-90.74%
