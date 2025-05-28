Currencies / JAMF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JAMF: Jamf Holding Corp
11.32 USD 0.66 (6.19%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JAMF exchange rate has changed by 6.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.47 and at a high of 11.53.
Follow Jamf Holding Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JAMF News
- Jamf Holding stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Jamf explores sale with Citigroup as Vista Equity eyes exit - Reuters
- Exclusive-Vista-backed device management software firm Jamf explores a sale, sources say
- Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Citizens JMP lowers Jamf stock price target to $18 on mixed Q2 results
- Jamf Q2 2025 slides: 15% revenue growth driven by security segment expansion
- Jamf earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Jamf Holding (JAMF) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Jamf (JAMF) Q2 Revenue Jumps 15%
- Jamf Holding (JAMF) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Should You Add DAVE Stock to Your Portfolio Pre-Q2 Earnings?
- Jamf Holding (JAMF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Why Jamf Holding (JAMF) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Analysts See Massive Upside in These 3 Russell 2000 Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Needham lowers Jamf stock price target to $20 on strategic shift
- ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Moves 9.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Jamf announces workforce reduction as part of strategic growth plan
- Jamf Holding Stock: Cheaply Valued Amid Tempered Growth Expectations (NASDAQ:JAMF)
- Jamf at Bank of America Global Technology Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Jamf unveils AI enhancements and security tools
- Jamf Holding director Dean Hager sells $49,238 in stock
- Jamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
- JMP maintains Jamf stock Market Outperform, $27 target
Daily Range
10.47 11.53
Year Range
7.35 18.00
- Previous Close
- 10.66
- Open
- 10.66
- Bid
- 11.32
- Ask
- 11.62
- Low
- 10.47
- High
- 11.53
- Volume
- 8.616 K
- Daily Change
- 6.19%
- Month Change
- 24.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.75%
- Year Change
- -34.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%