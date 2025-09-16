QuotesSections
ISRLU: Israel Acquisitions Corp - Unit

13.3000 USD 1.2000 (9.92%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ISRLU exchange rate has changed by 9.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.3000 and at a high of 13.3000.

Follow Israel Acquisitions Corp - Unit dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
13.3000 13.3000
Year Range
10.9900 15.3900
Previous Close
12.1000
Open
13.3000
Bid
13.3000
Ask
13.3030
Low
13.3000
High
13.3000
Volume
1
Daily Change
9.92%
Month Change
2.39%
6 Months Change
15.85%
Year Change
20.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%