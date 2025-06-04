Currencies / IROH
IROH: Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp
10.51 USD 0.37 (3.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IROH exchange rate has changed by -3.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.29 and at a high of 10.88.
Follow Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IROH News
- Iron Horse Acquisitions receives Nasdaq notice for minimum value compliance
- Tesla, Array Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)
- Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 32%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)
- Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. postpones special meeting to June 25
- Iron Horse Acquisitions Postpones Business Combination Special Meeting Until June 20, 2025
Daily Range
10.29 10.88
Year Range
5.70 14.13
- Previous Close
- 10.88
- Open
- 10.88
- Bid
- 10.51
- Ask
- 10.81
- Low
- 10.29
- High
- 10.88
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -3.40%
- Month Change
- -1.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.29%
- Year Change
- 3.04%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev