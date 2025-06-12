Currencies / IMAB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IMAB: I-MAB - American Depositary Shares
3.72 USD 0.10 (2.76%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IMAB exchange rate has changed by 2.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.52 and at a high of 3.86.
Follow I-MAB - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMAB News
- I-Mab: Sudden Pivot To Gastric Cancer Med Still Underappreciated By Market (NASDAQ:IMAB)
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- I-Mab stock initiated with Buy rating at BTIG on gastric cancer drug potential
- I-Mab to initiate phase 2 study for gastric cancer drug in Q1 2026
- C3.ai Posts Downbeat Results, Joins GitLab, Salesforce And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- I-Mab stock price target raised to $8 from $6 at Brookline Capital
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why I-Mab Sponsored ADR (IMAB) is a Great Choice
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on I-Mab stock, citing strong trial data
- UnitedHealth, Cisco Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Evolv Technologies, Precigen, Hesai Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)
- Amazon, Alibaba Lead Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Kimball Electronics Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Terawulf, Dlocal, Equinox Gold And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Bullish (NYSE:BLSH), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)
- I-Mab completes enrollment for givastomig trial ahead of schedule
- I-Mab acquires Bridge Health to strengthen givastomig development
- I-Mab reports 83% response rate for givastomig in gastric cancer study
- I-Mab’s givastomig shows promising results in gastric cancer study
- I-Mab stock maintains buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on strong cancer data
- I-Mab reports 71% response rate for gastric cancer drug in trial
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on I-Mab stock ahead of key data
- I-Mab to Host Webinar to Recap New Givastomig Data, in Combination with Immunochemotherapy, Expected at ESMO GI 2025
- I-Mab at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Shift Towards U.S. Operations
- I-Mab regains Nasdaq compliance as shares maintain $1 minimum bid
Daily Range
3.52 3.86
Year Range
0.60 5.88
- Previous Close
- 3.62
- Open
- 3.62
- Bid
- 3.72
- Ask
- 4.02
- Low
- 3.52
- High
- 3.86
- Volume
- 1.847 K
- Daily Change
- 2.76%
- Month Change
- -10.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 348.19%
- Year Change
- 204.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%