Currencies / HSPO
HSPO: Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp
12.16 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HSPO exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.16 and at a high of 12.19.
Follow Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
12.16 12.19
Year Range
11.20 15.12
- Previous Close
- 12.16
- Open
- 12.16
- Bid
- 12.16
- Ask
- 12.46
- Low
- 12.16
- High
- 12.19
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.18%
- Year Change
- 8.28%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev