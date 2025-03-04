QuotesSections
HSII: Heidrick & Struggles International Inc

49.69 USD 0.29 (0.58%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HSII exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.31 and at a high of 50.01.

Follow Heidrick & Struggles International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
49.31 50.01
Year Range
36.49 52.17
Previous Close
49.98
Open
49.76
Bid
49.69
Ask
49.99
Low
49.31
High
50.01
Volume
150
Daily Change
-0.58%
Month Change
-1.15%
6 Months Change
16.48%
Year Change
28.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%