HSII: Heidrick & Struggles International Inc
49.69 USD 0.29 (0.58%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HSII exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.31 and at a high of 50.01.
Follow Heidrick & Struggles International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
49.31 50.01
Year Range
36.49 52.17
- Previous Close
- 49.98
- Open
- 49.76
- Bid
- 49.69
- Ask
- 49.99
- Low
- 49.31
- High
- 50.01
- Volume
- 150
- Daily Change
- -0.58%
- Month Change
- -1.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.48%
- Year Change
- 28.86%
