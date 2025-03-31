Currencies / HMST
HMST: HomeStreet Inc
13.87 USD 0.25 (1.84%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HMST exchange rate has changed by 1.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.41 and at a high of 13.94.
Follow HomeStreet Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HMST News
- Mechanics Bank and HomeStreet receive all regulatory approvals for merger
- HomeStreet Q2 2025 presentation shows continued losses as merger timeline advances
- HomeStreet earnings missed by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- HomeStreet (HMST) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- HomeStreet (HMST) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- HomeStreet Posts Q2 Loss as Revenue Up
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HomeStreet Q1 2025 slides: Net loss narrows as merger with Mechanics Bank announced
- HomeStreet Q1 2025 slides: Improved margins amid merger with Mechanics Bank
- homestreet inc. shareholders approve board nominees and executive pay
- HomeStreet (HMST): Loan Portfolio Repositioning For Profitability, Sustainability, Upside
- Bank M&A Activity Rebounds In March, Pushing Q1 2025 Total Deal Value To $1.61B
- HomeStreet Tries Again: Merger With Mechanics Bank May Be The Turning Point (NASDAQ:HMST)
- Seattle lender HomeStreet valued at $300 million in second buyout attempt since 2024
Daily Range
13.41 13.94
Year Range
8.43 16.09
- Previous Close
- 13.62
- Open
- 13.53
- Bid
- 13.87
- Ask
- 14.17
- Low
- 13.41
- High
- 13.94
- Volume
- 465
- Daily Change
- 1.84%
- Month Change
- 6.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.01%
- Year Change
- -13.31%
