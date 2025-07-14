Currencies / GMS
GMS: GMS Inc
109.97 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GMS exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 109.97 and at a high of 109.99.
Follow GMS Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GMS News
Daily Range
109.97 109.99
Year Range
65.77 110.28
- Previous Close
- 109.96
- Open
- 109.97
- Bid
- 109.97
- Ask
- 110.27
- Low
- 109.97
- High
- 109.99
- Volume
- 443
- Daily Change
- 0.01%
- Month Change
- 0.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 50.54%
- Year Change
- 22.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%