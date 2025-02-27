QuotesSections
GCMGW: GCM Grosvenor Inc - Warrant

1.4500 USD 0.0100 (0.68%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GCMGW exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.4500 and at a high of 1.4600.

Daily Range
1.4500 1.4600
Year Range
0.4000 2.9500
Previous Close
1.4600
Open
1.4600
Bid
1.4500
Ask
1.4530
Low
1.4500
High
1.4600
Volume
7
Daily Change
-0.68%
Month Change
8.21%
6 Months Change
-23.28%
Year Change
61.11%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev