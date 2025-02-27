Currencies / GCMGW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GCMGW: GCM Grosvenor Inc - Warrant
1.4500 USD 0.0100 (0.68%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GCMGW exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.4500 and at a high of 1.4600.
Follow GCM Grosvenor Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GCMGW News
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (ACRNX)
- GCM Grosvenor Q4: Record Revenue, Earnings, And Growth Of AUM (NASDAQ:GCMG)
Daily Range
1.4500 1.4600
Year Range
0.4000 2.9500
- Previous Close
- 1.4600
- Open
- 1.4600
- Bid
- 1.4500
- Ask
- 1.4530
- Low
- 1.4500
- High
- 1.4600
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -0.68%
- Month Change
- 8.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.28%
- Year Change
- 61.11%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev