QuotesSections
Currencies / FLGC
Back to US Stock Market

FLGC: Flora Growth Corp

27.89 USD 2.49 (9.80%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLGC exchange rate has changed by 9.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.79 and at a high of 27.90.

Follow Flora Growth Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FLGC News

Daily Range
25.79 27.90
Year Range
0.42 27.90
Previous Close
25.40
Open
26.10
Bid
27.89
Ask
28.19
Low
25.79
High
27.90
Volume
44
Daily Change
9.80%
Month Change
31.06%
6 Months Change
4472.13%
Year Change
1621.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%