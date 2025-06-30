Currencies / FLGC
FLGC: Flora Growth Corp
27.89 USD 2.49 (9.80%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLGC exchange rate has changed by 9.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.79 and at a high of 27.90.
Follow Flora Growth Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
25.79 27.90
Year Range
0.42 27.90
- Previous Close
- 25.40
- Open
- 26.10
- Bid
- 27.89
- Ask
- 28.19
- Low
- 25.79
- High
- 27.90
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 9.80%
- Month Change
- 31.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 4472.13%
- Year Change
- 1621.60%
