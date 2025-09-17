QuotesSections
Currencies / FGFPP
Back to US Stock Market

FGFPP: Fundamental Global Inc - 8.00% Cumulative Series A Preferred St

18.50 USD 0.15 (0.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FGFPP exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.50 and at a high of 18.90.

Follow Fundamental Global Inc - 8.00% Cumulative Series A Preferred St dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
18.50 18.90
Year Range
12.50 21.70
Previous Close
18.65
Open
18.90
Bid
18.50
Ask
18.80
Low
18.50
High
18.90
Volume
5
Daily Change
-0.80%
Month Change
-2.12%
6 Months Change
8.38%
Year Change
25.08%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev