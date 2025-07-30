Currencies / FGF
FGF: Fundamental Global Inc
38.30 USD 17.51 (84.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FGF exchange rate has changed by 84.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.79 and at a high of 39.75.
Follow Fundamental Global Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FGF News
- FG Nexus announces $200 million share repurchase program
- FG Nexus appoints two digital asset experts to board of directors
- Ethereum ETFs Smash $1 Billion Daily Inflow Mark, Outshine Bitcoin's $138 Million
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.47%
- Dow Surges 300 Points; American Axle & Manufacturing Posts Upbeat Earnings - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Fundamental Global files $5 billion shelf registration for ethereum strategy
- Fundamental Global files $5 billion shelf registration for ETH strategy
- Why CommScope Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)
- Align Technology Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Confluent,FormFactor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)
Daily Range
18.79 39.75
Year Range
14.21 39.75
- Previous Close
- 20.79
- Open
- 20.12
- Bid
- 38.30
- Ask
- 38.60
- Low
- 18.79
- High
- 39.75
- Volume
- 3.184 K
- Daily Change
- 84.22%
- Month Change
- 90.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 86.83%
- Year Change
- 44.53%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev