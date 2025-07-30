QuotesSections
FGF
FGF: Fundamental Global Inc

38.30 USD 17.51 (84.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FGF exchange rate has changed by 84.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.79 and at a high of 39.75.

Follow Fundamental Global Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
18.79 39.75
Year Range
14.21 39.75
Previous Close
20.79
Open
20.12
Bid
38.30
Ask
38.60
Low
18.79
High
39.75
Volume
3.184 K
Daily Change
84.22%
Month Change
90.36%
6 Months Change
86.83%
Year Change
44.53%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev