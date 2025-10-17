- Overview
FDHT: Fidelity Digital Health ETF
FDHT exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.48 and at a high of 21.76.
Follow Fidelity Digital Health ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDHT stock price today?
Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock is priced at 21.48 today. It trades within 21.48 - 21.76, yesterday's close was 21.47, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of FDHT shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Digital Health ETF is currently valued at 21.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.10% and USD. View the chart live to track FDHT movements.
How to buy FDHT stock?
You can buy Fidelity Digital Health ETF shares at the current price of 21.48. Orders are usually placed near 21.48 or 21.78, while 5 and -0.83% show market activity. Follow FDHT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDHT stock?
Investing in Fidelity Digital Health ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.84 - 22.17 and current price 21.48. Many compare -0.79% and 9.37% before placing orders at 21.48 or 21.78. Explore the FDHT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Digital Health ETF in the past year was 22.17. Within 16.84 - 22.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Digital Health ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) over the year was 16.84. Comparing it with the current 21.48 and 16.84 - 22.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDHT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDHT stock split?
Fidelity Digital Health ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.47, and 8.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.47
- Open
- 21.66
- Bid
- 21.48
- Ask
- 21.78
- Low
- 21.48
- High
- 21.76
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- -0.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.37%
- Year Change
- 8.10%
