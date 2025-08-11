Currencies / ERJ
ERJ: Embraer S.A
57.33 USD 0.37 (0.65%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ERJ exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.92 and at a high of 57.74.
Follow Embraer S.A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ERJ News
Daily Range
56.92 57.74
Year Range
32.26 62.09
- Previous Close
- 56.96
- Open
- 57.37
- Bid
- 57.33
- Ask
- 57.63
- Low
- 56.92
- High
- 57.74
- Volume
- 895
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 2.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.29%
- Year Change
- 63.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%