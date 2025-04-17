QuotesSections
ECDAW
ECDAW: ECD Automotive Design Inc - Warrant

0.0200 USD 0.0020 (11.11%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ECDAW exchange rate has changed by 11.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0159 and at a high of 0.0200.

Follow ECD Automotive Design Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0159 0.0200
Year Range
0.0101 0.0389
Previous Close
0.0180
Open
0.0189
Bid
0.0200
Ask
0.0230
Low
0.0159
High
0.0200
Volume
50
Daily Change
11.11%
Month Change
-0.99%
6 Months Change
17.65%
Year Change
1.52%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev