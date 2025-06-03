Currencies / DVAX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DVAX: Dynavax Technologies Corporation
9.70 USD 0.34 (3.63%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DVAX exchange rate has changed by 3.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.35 and at a high of 9.70.
Follow Dynavax Technologies Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DVAX News
- Dynavax Technologies stock hits 52-week low at 9.22 USD
- Dynavax at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Pipeline Focus
- Dynavax stock holds steady as Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating
- Dynavax stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen after positive shingles vaccine data
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Sell rating on Dynavax stock despite positive trial data
- Dynavax Says Investigational Shingles Vaccine At Par With GSK's Vaccine In Early-Stage Study - Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
- Dynavax stock soars after positive shingles vaccine trial results
- Dynavax reports positive results for shingles vaccine candidate
- Macquarie Healthcare Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:DLHIX)
- Dynavax Technologies: A Dip To Accumulate (NASDAQ:DVAX)
- Dynavax Q2 2025 slides: HEPLISAV-B sales surge 31% YoY, pipeline advances
- Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Dynavax earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Exelixis (EXEL) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Dynavax stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by Citizens JMP
- Novavax: New Vaccine, Same Old Story - Still A Sell (NASDAQ:NVAX)
- Dynavax stockholders elect all company director nominees at annual meeting
- Deep Track pushes for board overhaul at Dynavax ahead of vote
- Dynavax Urges Stockholders to Support Its Director Nominees at June 11 Annual Meeting
- Dynavax directors favored over Deep Track slate
- Deep Track nominees get nod from Glass Lewis for Dynavax board
- Dynavax at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
Daily Range
9.35 9.70
Year Range
9.20 14.64
- Previous Close
- 9.36
- Open
- 9.35
- Bid
- 9.70
- Ask
- 10.00
- Low
- 9.35
- High
- 9.70
- Volume
- 4.508 K
- Daily Change
- 3.63%
- Month Change
- -4.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.04%
- Year Change
- -13.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%