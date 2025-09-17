QuotesSections
Currencies / DMYY-WT
DMYY-WT

2.5412 USD 0.1488 (5.53%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DMYY-WT exchange rate has changed by -5.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.4124 and at a high of 2.6900.

Full Screen Chart
Daily Range
2.4124 2.6900
Year Range
0.1166 3.1100
Previous Close
2.6900
Open
2.5000
Bid
2.5412
Ask
2.5442
Low
2.4124
High
2.6900
Volume
20
Daily Change
-5.53%
Month Change
103.30%
6 Months Change
236.72%
Year Change
2077.55%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev