Currencies / CLCO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CLCO: Cool Company Ltd
7.68 USD 0.16 (2.04%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLCO exchange rate has changed by -2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.57 and at a high of 7.81.
Follow Cool Company Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLCO News
- Is Alstom (ALSMY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
- Earnings call transcript: Cool Company Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, stock rises
- Earnings call transcript: Cool Company sees Q1 2025 revenue rise, stock gains 2.85%
- LNG Shipping Stocks: Japan Leads Charge As UPI Nears Resistance
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- LNG Shipping Stocks: UPI Goes Sideways, Sector Changes
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q2 - Cool Co (NYSE:CLCO), ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Cool Company Ltd. Q1 2025 Business Update
- Cool Company Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date
- LNG Shipping Stocks: Week Of Returns
- LNG Shipping Report 2024: Market Trends, Challenges, And Future Outlook
- Cool Company: Cheap For Good Reasons, Dividend Still At Risk. Avoid (NYSE:CLCO)
Daily Range
7.57 7.81
Year Range
4.51 11.71
- Previous Close
- 7.84
- Open
- 7.81
- Bid
- 7.68
- Ask
- 7.98
- Low
- 7.57
- High
- 7.81
- Volume
- 81
- Daily Change
- -2.04%
- Month Change
- -2.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.70%
- Year Change
- -30.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%