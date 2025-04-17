- Overview
CHN: China Fund Inc (The)
CHN exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.65 and at a high of 17.93.
Follow China Fund Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CHN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHN stock price today?
China Fund Inc (The) stock is priced at 17.79 today. It trades within 17.65 - 17.93, yesterday's close was 17.76, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of CHN shows these updates.
Does China Fund Inc (The) stock pay dividends?
China Fund Inc (The) is currently valued at 17.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.41% and USD. View the chart live to track CHN movements.
How to buy CHN stock?
You can buy China Fund Inc (The) shares at the current price of 17.79. Orders are usually placed near 17.79 or 18.09, while 49 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow CHN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHN stock?
Investing in China Fund Inc (The) involves considering the yearly range 10.60 - 18.88 and current price 17.79. Many compare -2.52% and 47.63% before placing orders at 17.79 or 18.09. Explore the CHN price chart live with daily changes.
What are China Fund, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of China Fund, Inc. in the past year was 18.88. Within 10.60 - 18.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track China Fund Inc (The) performance using the live chart.
What are China Fund, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of China Fund, Inc. (CHN) over the year was 10.60. Comparing it with the current 17.79 and 10.60 - 18.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHN stock split?
China Fund Inc (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.76, and 41.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.76
- Open
- 17.78
- Bid
- 17.79
- Ask
- 18.09
- Low
- 17.65
- High
- 17.93
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- -2.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.63%
- Year Change
- 41.41%
