CCIA: Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due
CCIA exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.06 and at a high of 25.11.
Follow Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CCIA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CCIA stock price today?
Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due stock is priced at 25.11 today. It trades within 25.06 - 25.11, yesterday's close was 25.06, and trading volume reached 69. The live price chart of CCIA shows these updates.
Does Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due stock pay dividends?
Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due is currently valued at 25.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.83% and USD. View the chart live to track CCIA movements.
How to buy CCIA stock?
You can buy Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due shares at the current price of 25.11. Orders are usually placed near 25.11 or 25.41, while 69 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow CCIA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CCIA stock?
Investing in Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due involves considering the yearly range 24.97 - 27.45 and current price 25.11. Many compare -1.06% and -1.34% before placing orders at 25.11 or 25.41. Explore the CCIA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the past year was 27.45. Within 24.97 - 27.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due performance using the live chart.
What are Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIA) over the year was 24.97. Comparing it with the current 25.11 and 24.97 - 27.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CCIA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CCIA stock split?
Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.06, and -2.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.06
- Open
- 25.06
- Bid
- 25.11
- Ask
- 25.41
- Low
- 25.06
- High
- 25.11
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- -1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.34%
- Year Change
- -2.83%
