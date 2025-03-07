QuotesSections
Currencies / CCIA
Back to US Stock Market

CCIA: Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due

25.11 USD 0.05 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CCIA exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.06 and at a high of 25.11.

Follow Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CCIA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CCIA stock price today?

Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due stock is priced at 25.11 today. It trades within 25.06 - 25.11, yesterday's close was 25.06, and trading volume reached 69. The live price chart of CCIA shows these updates.

Does Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due stock pay dividends?

Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due is currently valued at 25.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.83% and USD. View the chart live to track CCIA movements.

How to buy CCIA stock?

You can buy Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due shares at the current price of 25.11. Orders are usually placed near 25.11 or 25.41, while 69 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow CCIA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CCIA stock?

Investing in Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due involves considering the yearly range 24.97 - 27.45 and current price 25.11. Many compare -1.06% and -1.34% before placing orders at 25.11 or 25.41. Explore the CCIA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the past year was 27.45. Within 24.97 - 27.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due performance using the live chart.

What are Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIA) over the year was 24.97. Comparing it with the current 25.11 and 24.97 - 27.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CCIA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CCIA stock split?

Carlyle Credit Income Fund 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.06, and -2.83% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.06 25.11
Year Range
24.97 27.45
Previous Close
25.06
Open
25.06
Bid
25.11
Ask
25.41
Low
25.06
High
25.11
Volume
69
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
-1.06%
6 Months Change
-1.34%
Year Change
-2.83%
31 October, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
Fcst
2.7%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
Fcst
2.7%
Prev
2.7%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Employment Cost Index q/q
Act
Fcst
0.9%
Prev
0.9%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
420
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
550
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev