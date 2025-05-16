Currencies / CARV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CARV: Carver Bancorp Inc
2.38 USD 0.07 (3.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CARV exchange rate has changed by 3.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.32 and at a high of 2.41.
Follow Carver Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CARV News
- 5 Financial Stocks Struggle With Expansion, Lagging Behind Sector Peers - DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT), Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell Celebrating Juneteenth, Elevating the Role of Community Banks in Serving Main Street
- CORRECTING and REPLACING: Dream Chasers Thanks OCC for Ordering New Changes at Nasdaq-Listed Carver Bancorp.
- Dream Chasers Thanks OCC for Ordering New Charges at Nasdaq-Listed Carver Bancorp.
- Carver Bancorp enters agreement with OCC
Daily Range
2.32 2.41
Year Range
1.30 3.85
- Previous Close
- 2.31
- Open
- 2.40
- Bid
- 2.38
- Ask
- 2.68
- Low
- 2.32
- High
- 2.41
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 3.03%
- Month Change
- 9.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.14%
- Year Change
- 23.32%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev