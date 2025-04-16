QuotesSections
Currencies / BSJP
Back to US Stock Market

BSJP: Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

23.12 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BSJP exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.12 and at a high of 23.13.

Follow Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BSJP News

Daily Range
23.12 23.13
Year Range
22.58 23.23
Previous Close
23.11
Open
23.13
Bid
23.12
Ask
23.42
Low
23.12
High
23.13
Volume
86
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
0.22%
6 Months Change
0.30%
Year Change
0.09%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev