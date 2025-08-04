Currencies / BLDE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BLDE: Blade Air Mobility Inc - Class A
4.73 USD 0.15 (3.28%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLDE exchange rate has changed by 3.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.54 and at a high of 4.76.
Follow Blade Air Mobility Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLDE News
- Archer vs. Joby: Which eVTOL Stock Has an Edge Currently?
- Joby Aviation stock soars after historic eVTOL flight between airports
- Should You Buy, Hold or Sell JOBY Stock Post Q2 Earnings?
- Flying Cars Aren't Just Science Fiction Anymore. This Company Is Leading the Charge in eVTOLs -- and Yes, It's Publicly Traded.
- Did Joby Aviation Just Make a Killer Deal, or Is Blade a Lemon?
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF focuses on CRISPR, sheds Roblox stock
- Blade Air Mobility: Disappointing Exit (NASDAQ:BLDE)
- Blade Air Mobility earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Stock Market News for Aug 5, 2025
- Blade Air Mobility Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings: The Details - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)
- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Cathie Wood’s Manic Monday Moves: Buys AMD and Nvidia, Sells Roblox and Blade Air Mobility - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with AMD and NVDA stock buys
- Indexes post biggest daily pct gains since May 27 in rebound from Friday selloff
- Indexes end up 1%; investors ramp up rate-cut views after weaker payrolls
- Indexes up 1%; investors ramp up rate-cut views after weaker payrolls
- Joby to Buy Blade's Passenger Unit for up to $125M: What's Ahead?
- M&A News: Joby Aviation Stock Soars as Blade Deal Fast-Tracks Air Taxi Rollout - TipRanks.com
- Wall Street rebounds as Fed rate cut bets intensify on weaker payrolls
- Wayfair, CommScope Holding, Steelcase, IDEXX Laboratories And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Joby Stock Flies On Blade Deal And Military Edge In Race To The Future - Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- Why Joby Stock Is Gaining Altitude Today
- Wall Street springs higher after Friday's tumultuous selloff
- Why Is Joby Aviation Stock Surging Monday? - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
Daily Range
4.54 4.76
Year Range
2.36 5.17
- Previous Close
- 4.58
- Open
- 4.65
- Bid
- 4.73
- Ask
- 5.03
- Low
- 4.54
- High
- 4.76
- Volume
- 1.031 K
- Daily Change
- 3.28%
- Month Change
- 21.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.90%
- Year Change
- 51.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%