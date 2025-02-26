Currencies / AVDX
AVDX: AvidXchange Holdings Inc
9.94 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVDX exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.94 and at a high of 9.95.
Follow AvidXchange Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AVDX News
- Baird Equity Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- AvidXchange Holdings earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with key stock trades
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Nextdoor, trims AvidXchange stock
- AvidXchange’s chief people officer sells $612,738 in stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs adjust holdings, buying GitLab and Beam Therapeutics stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys eToro, sells Bitcoin ETF and AvidXchange stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys L3Harris stock, sells Coinbase and UiPath
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Veracyte, sells AvidXchange and 3D Systems stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys Circle Internet, Sells Coinbase Stock
- Media Agencies Under Pressure, Turning to AI to Strengthen Financial Health and Cash Flow, AvidXchange Survey Reveals
- AvidXchange shares surge on acquisition deal
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Plunge In May - Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX)
- AvidXchange To Go Private For 22% Premium In M&A Deal - AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX), Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)
- Why Porch Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
- Baird Q4 2024 Equity Opportunity Fund Commentary
- This Teleflex Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX)
- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
9.94 9.95
Year Range
6.60 11.69
- Previous Close
- 9.95
- Open
- 9.94
- Bid
- 9.94
- Ask
- 10.24
- Low
- 9.94
- High
- 9.95
- Volume
- 697
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.77%
- Year Change
- 22.87%
