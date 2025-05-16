Currencies / ATUS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ATUS: Altice USA Inc Class A
2.39 USD 0.04 (1.65%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATUS exchange rate has changed by -1.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.35 and at a high of 2.44.
Follow Altice USA Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATUS News
- Ciena's Stock Skyrockets 143% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left?
- Goldman Sachs starts telecom stocks: AT&T and 2 more started at Buy, 2 rated Sell
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Altice USA stock to Sell on competitive pressures
- Columbia High Yield Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:INEAX)
- Company News for Aug 8, 2025
- Altice USA, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ATUS)
- Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Altice USA (ATUS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Altice USA posts earnings miss, improved broadband trends
- Altice USA Q2 2025 slides: subscriber losses narrow as fiber penetration grows
- Altice Portugal cuts 1,000 jobs as AI implementation renders roles redundant - Bloomberg
- Lumentum (LITE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Comcast: A Broadband Reset Cannot Be Half-Hearted (NASDAQ:CMCSA)
- Analysts Estimate Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Charter is bleeding internet subscribers — and the stock could see its worst day ever
- Stock Market Today: Midday Movers; Goldman Warns on Speculation; Vanguard Cuts U.S. Growth Forecast
- Altice: Beneficial Sale, But Many Challenges (Rating Downgrade)
- Altice USA secures $1 billion asset-backed loan facility
- Altice USA Stock: The Core Problem Isn't Broadband, It's Wireless (NYSE:ATUS)
- Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Results
- Altice USA shareholders approve board and executive pay
- Optimum introduces Bango-powered subscription bundles
- Google, Eli Lilly lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
Daily Range
2.35 2.44
Year Range
1.95 3.20
- Previous Close
- 2.43
- Open
- 2.37
- Bid
- 2.39
- Ask
- 2.69
- Low
- 2.35
- High
- 2.44
- Volume
- 3.611 K
- Daily Change
- -1.65%
- Month Change
- 5.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.81%
- Year Change
- -3.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%