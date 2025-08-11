Currencies / ATNF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ATNF: 180 Life Sciences Corp
7.04 USD 0.57 (7.49%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATNF exchange rate has changed by -7.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.29 and at a high of 7.24.
Follow 180 Life Sciences Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATNF News
- ETHZilla begins trading under new ticker ETHZ, holds $419 million in ETH
- UnitedHealth, Cisco Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- ETHZilla (180 Life Sciences) Pivots To Ethereum Treasury Strategy (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Why KULR Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Applied Materials Issues Weak Outlook, Joins Globant, Sandisk And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- 180 Life Sciences Stock Slides After-Hours As Ethereum's Decline Triggers Massive Sell-Off - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- 180 Life Sciences stock tumbles after announcing $500 million share sale
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- 180 Life Sciences Extends Rally After Revealing $349 Million Ethereum Reserve - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Ether price near $4,861 record high amid flurry of corporate buying
- Bitcoin price today: steady at $119.3k, Ether near record high on corporate buying
- 180 Life Sciences Stock (ATNF) Rockets 80% on $350M Ethereum Purchase - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.10%
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Gevo Shares Spike Higher - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Mercury Systems Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Green Dot, Arcturus Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)
- Dow Surges 500 Points; US Core Inflation Rises To 3.1% - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) Stock Is Surging Tuesday As Ethereum Crosses $4,400: What's Going On? - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- 180 Life Sciences stock soars after revealing massive ETH holdings
- 180 Life Sciences holds 82,186 ETH valued at $349 million
- 180 Life Sciences reports $349 million ETH holdings after strategy shift
- 180 Life Sciences Skyrockets 54% In After-Hours Trading After Raising $156 Million To Buy Ethereum - Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:ETH)
- 180 Life Sciences raises $156 million through convertible notes
Daily Range
6.29 7.24
Year Range
0.65 17.75
- Previous Close
- 7.61
- Open
- 6.85
- Bid
- 7.04
- Ask
- 7.34
- Low
- 6.29
- High
- 7.24
- Volume
- 13.620 K
- Daily Change
- -7.49%
- Month Change
- 137.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 506.90%
- Year Change
- 297.74%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev