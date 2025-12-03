- Overview
ARGO-PA: Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R
ARGO-PA exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.43 and at a high of 25.43.
Follow Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Trading Applications for ARGO-PA
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ARGO-PA stock price today?
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R stock is priced at 25.43 today. It trades within 25.43 - 25.43, yesterday's close was 25.42, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of ARGO-PA shows these updates.
Does Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R stock pay dividends?
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R is currently valued at 25.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.87% and USD. View the chart live to track ARGO-PA movements.
How to buy ARGO-PA stock?
You can buy Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R shares at the current price of 25.43. Orders are usually placed near 25.43 or 25.73, while 42 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ARGO-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ARGO-PA stock?
Investing in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R involves considering the yearly range 24.86 - 25.44 and current price 25.43. Many compare 0.16% and 0.87% before placing orders at 25.43 or 25.73. Explore the ARGO-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R stock highest prices?
The highest price of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R in the past year was 25.44. Within 24.86 - 25.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R performance using the live chart.
What are Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R (ARGO-PA) over the year was 24.86. Comparing it with the current 25.43 and 24.86 - 25.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ARGO-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ARGO-PA stock split?
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Depositary Shares, Each R has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.42, and 0.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.42
- Open
- 25.43
- Bid
- 25.43
- Ask
- 25.73
- Low
- 25.43
- High
- 25.43
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.87%
- Year Change
- 0.87%
- Act
- -31 K
- Fcst
- 9 K
- Prev
- 42 K
- Act
- 54.1
- Fcst
- 55.3
- Prev
- 54.8
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 54.8
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 52.4
- Prev
- 52.4
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 47.2
- Prev
- 48.2
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 71.3
- Prev
- 70.0
- Act
- 0.574 M
- Fcst
- 1.210 M
- Prev
- 2.774 M
- Act
- -0.457 M
- Fcst
- 0.107 M
- Prev
- -0.068 M