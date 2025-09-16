QuotesSections
Currencies / ARBKL
Back to US Stock Market

ARBKL: Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

1.8300 USD 0.0800 (4.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARBKL exchange rate has changed by -4.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.8231 and at a high of 1.8300.

Follow Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
1.8231 1.8300
Year Range
1.2700 10.8700
Previous Close
1.9100
Open
1.8231
Bid
1.8300
Ask
1.8330
Low
1.8231
High
1.8300
Volume
2
Daily Change
-4.19%
Month Change
21.19%
6 Months Change
-73.48%
Year Change
-82.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%