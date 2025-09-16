Currencies / ARBKL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ARBKL: Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
1.8300 USD 0.0800 (4.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARBKL exchange rate has changed by -4.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.8231 and at a high of 1.8300.
Follow Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
1.8231 1.8300
Year Range
1.2700 10.8700
- Previous Close
- 1.9100
- Open
- 1.8231
- Bid
- 1.8300
- Ask
- 1.8330
- Low
- 1.8231
- High
- 1.8300
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -4.19%
- Month Change
- 21.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -73.48%
- Year Change
- -82.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%