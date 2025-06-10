- Overview
AMBI: Ambipar Emergency Response Class A
AMBI exchange rate has changed by 12.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.09 and at a high of 1.38.
Follow Ambipar Emergency Response Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMBI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AMBI stock price today?
Ambipar Emergency Response Class A stock is priced at 1.22 today. It trades within 1.09 - 1.38, yesterday's close was 1.08, and trading volume reached 708. The live price chart of AMBI shows these updates.
Does Ambipar Emergency Response Class A stock pay dividends?
Ambipar Emergency Response Class A is currently valued at 1.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -80.23% and USD. View the chart live to track AMBI movements.
How to buy AMBI stock?
You can buy Ambipar Emergency Response Class A shares at the current price of 1.22. Orders are usually placed near 1.22 or 1.52, while 708 and 11.93% show market activity. Follow AMBI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AMBI stock?
Investing in Ambipar Emergency Response Class A involves considering the yearly range 0.72 - 7.12 and current price 1.22. Many compare 46.99% and -73.82% before placing orders at 1.22 or 1.52. Explore the AMBI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ambipar Emergency Response stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ambipar Emergency Response in the past year was 7.12. Within 0.72 - 7.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ambipar Emergency Response Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Ambipar Emergency Response stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) over the year was 0.72. Comparing it with the current 1.22 and 0.72 - 7.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMBI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AMBI stock split?
Ambipar Emergency Response Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.08, and -80.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.08
- Open
- 1.09
- Bid
- 1.22
- Ask
- 1.52
- Low
- 1.09
- High
- 1.38
- Volume
- 708
- Daily Change
- 12.96%
- Month Change
- 46.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -73.82%
- Year Change
- -80.23%
