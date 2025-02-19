Currencies / ALTR
ALTR: Altair Engineering Inc - Class A
111.85 USD 0.16 (0.14%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALTR exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 111.69 and at a high of 111.91.
Follow Altair Engineering Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
111.69 111.91
Year Range
77.41 113.12
- Previous Close
- 111.69
- Open
- 111.80
- Bid
- 111.85
- Ask
- 112.15
- Low
- 111.69
- High
- 111.91
- Volume
- 1.284 K
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.60%
- Year Change
- 29.67%
