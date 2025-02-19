QuotesSections
Currencies / ALTR
Back to US Stock Market

ALTR: Altair Engineering Inc - Class A

111.85 USD 0.16 (0.14%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ALTR exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 111.69 and at a high of 111.91.

Follow Altair Engineering Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALTR News

Daily Range
111.69 111.91
Year Range
77.41 113.12
Previous Close
111.69
Open
111.80
Bid
111.85
Ask
112.15
Low
111.69
High
111.91
Volume
1.284 K
Daily Change
0.14%
Month Change
0.23%
6 Months Change
17.60%
Year Change
29.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%