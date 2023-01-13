Automatic OrderBlocks Osw

AUTOMATICS ORDERBLOCKS OSW





(METATRADER 5)





This indicator is responsible for showing the Order Blocks under some pre-established rules, among which are:





>that there is an impulse that breaks the previous impulse.





>When it is found, it is in charge of finding the candlestick pattern formed, to calculate in the most efficient way the high and low of the place, to create the high and low of the Order Block.





>After the Order Block is created, the Indicator is constantly checking if any candlestick crosses the upper and lower lines of the Order Block to generate an alert signal, indicating that there is a possible signal.





>The signals given by the Indicator are not 100% effective like any strategy, so it is advisable to accompany it with manual technical analysis.





>3 types of alerts are generated, to PC, to mobile and to email.